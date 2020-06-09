Is nation being ruled by a dictator?

Is nation being ruled by a dictator?

Draft-dodger and cowardly lion Donald Trump finally got his wish for his very own military parade. Crawling out of hiding from the White House bunker, with the aid of buddy Attorney General Bill Barr, they smoked out peaceful protesters who were using their constitutional right to free speech.

Trump, followed by his sycophants, walked across the street to the president's church to hold up a copy of the Bible, a signal to his flock that he is "the chosen one."

Trump is now using our military against citizens of the United States, which closely follows Nazi ideology and is not only very scary, but most likely illegal.

Is it too late? Are we now under the rule of a dictator? Will using the lord's name in vain get him what he wants? Can Christians see through him?

Seriously, we could lose our freedom in a country our forefathers fought so hard for.

Kate Gervais,

Corvallis

