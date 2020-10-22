Is Senator Daines working hard for Montana or hardly working?

Used the ‘Keep it Simple, Stupid’ rule for the U.S. Senate race. Daines is our employee. Our taxes pay his $174,000.00 yearly salary. Let's evaluate Daines' work.

In 2019, Daines introduced only 2 bills that became law according to the nonpartisan GovTrack. One renamed a Post Office in Missoula. Daines’ second bill copied the original House bill. The bills mandated most federal buildings—U.S. Capitol, Washington, DC museums—establish a separate room for breastfeeding mothers.

Noble causes but they don’t synch with Daines’ ads that he ‘fights’ for small businesses and jobs.

Voting for S. 2155 in 2018, Daines wants credit for ‘reduced red tape’ to help Montana businesses.

Enacted May 24, 2018 the nonpartisan Congressional Research Service explains the law provides:

1. Regulatory relief for increased asset thresholds for “community” banks, and;

2. Decreased ‘risk’ exams for small banks.