Is there a light at the end of the tunnel?

• The Federal Judge will stay the proceedings and take the motions under advisement pending decision.

• The Judge will likely grant the Motions to Dismiss as to Trump Jr. and Giuliani. It is apparently the law, even if JUSTICE is denied.

• The Judge will deny the pardon motion as applied to Trump. The general basis for the denial will be that “no man is above the law” and Trump cannot forgive his own crimes. America has no absolute King and no person can be their own judge and jury.

• Trump will certainly appeal the denial up the federal judicial ladder and will ultimately lose in the Supreme Court by a unanimous 9-0 decision. Back to the federal trial court he goes and it will not be pleasant for him.

Social media is once again running ablaze with calls to arms for a second coup attempt by embolden domestic terrorist. Have no illusions, democracy can be killed and is most always led from within by authoritarian demagogues and their allegiant cult followers. Standing up and being counted in resistance to that onslaught rests within and upon each and all of us.

Please be valiant guardians of our fragile democracy and keep THE LIGHT OF HOPE in your hearts.

Thomas Alan Kragh,

Polson

