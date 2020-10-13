Is Trump really the type of person we can rely on?

A Few Things to Keep in mind about Donald Trump when considering who to vote for.
Trump did not want wounded veterans to attend a military parade because ‘nobody wants to see that.’
More than 200 retired Generals and Admirals have endorsed Biden, with one stating “Over the past four years, I’ve seen what is a clear manipulation of our military to serve his (Trumps) personal needs.”
More than 1,000 bipartisan former Federal Prosecutors signed a petition maintaining that if Trump were not President of the United States, he would have been indicted on multiple charges of Obstruction of Justice.
Trump’s ex-National Security Advisor General H.R. McMaster says President Trump is aiding and abetting Russia’s Vladimir Putin.
Trump’s Failed Businesses: Trump Airlines – Defaulted on Debt, Trump Casinos – Filed for Bankruptcy, Trump University – Defrauded or lied to students and paid a lawsuit settlement.
A New York Times investigation of his tax returns and financial documents revealed he paid only $750 in Federal Income Taxes, claiming vast business income losses. However prosecutors may begin to investigate this for possible Fraud and Tax Evasion.
Is this really the type of person we can rely on for another 4 years?
Adam Grainger,
Poplar
