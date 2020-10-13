Is Trump really the type of person we can rely on?

A Few Things to Keep in mind about Donald Trump when considering who to vote for.

Trump did not want wounded veterans to attend a military parade because ‘nobody wants to see that.’

More than 200 retired Generals and Admirals have endorsed Biden, with one stating “Over the past four years, I’ve seen what is a clear manipulation of our military to serve his (Trumps) personal needs.”

More than 1,000 bipartisan former Federal Prosecutors signed a petition maintaining that if Trump were not President of the United States, he would have been indicted on multiple charges of Obstruction of Justice.

Trump’s ex-National Security Advisor General H.R. McMaster says President Trump is aiding and abetting Russia’s Vladimir Putin.

Trump’s Failed Businesses: Trump Airlines – Defaulted on Debt, Trump Casinos – Filed for Bankruptcy, Trump University – Defrauded or lied to students and paid a lawsuit settlement.

A New York Times investigation of his tax returns and financial documents revealed he paid only $750 in Federal Income Taxes, claiming vast business income losses. However prosecutors may begin to investigate this for possible Fraud and Tax Evasion.