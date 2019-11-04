The mainstream Republican Party initially rejected Donald Trump’s detestable campaign run in 2016, but appeared to buy in when it appeared he had a path to power. I recall references from U.S. Sens. Mitch McConnell and Lindsey Graham in the past that winning was what mattered. This I remember specifically in the Brett Kavanaugh Supreme Court appointment.
"All is fair in love and war," a proverb attributed to John Lyly's Euphues, published on Christmas of 1578, may apply. Other quotes that seem to encapsulate these politicians are: Vince Lombardi’s “Winners never quit and quitters never win” and “Winning is not everything, but wanting to win is.”
A question is: Are we in a "war," is this love or is politics a game? Discounting love, my own opinion is that the Republican Party in the past have treated their struggle to obtain and retain power first as a game, but their figurehead has now plunged them headfirst into a "war." There is also fear among the obsequious right from potential primary challengers.
There appears to be no solution to this intractable situation other than vote for reasonable representation. Who’s wanting rules to rule again and laws to govern again? I do.
Erwin Curry,
Missoula