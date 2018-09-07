Andy Warhol, the artist who was the originator of the 1960s "pop art" movement, with his silkscreen canvasses depicting banal commercial products or images of popular film icons such as Marilyn Monroe or Elvis Presley, wrote that in his travels, he'd meet some old farmer-hermit out in the boondocks and get to talking with such an isolated person, and then, when the farmer-hermit took a shine to Warhol, he'd open his mind with his innermost ideas and schemes, and then Warhol would realize that this hermit was absolutely "bananas" — crazy!
Such is the way people become, with no feedback from others, left to argue with nobody but themselves. The Missoulian should reinstate the policy of publishing comments to Missoulian letters on its website, even if they may be rancorous. It's more enervating than silence.
Lee Onishuk,
Missoula