Isolation's glamour



“No man is an island, entire of itself; every man is a piece of the continent, a part of the main. If a clod be washed away by the sea, Europe is the less...” — John Donne

Gated communities, a southern border wall, private jets and yachts, high-end homes built high on a fortress of a mountainside, and several walls around our people’s house — the White House. It seems that self-isolation is luxury which those of privilege long for.

COVID-19 has only become an additional catalyst to promote many to isolate from the masses. Isolation can be justified due to a novel virus. I’m not trying to imply that isolating from a potential deadly virus is not warranted, only that it can be used to some people’s advantage.

Boiled down, the causation of self-isolation is fear of others. A primal instinct deep within us prompts us to isolate. The more human resources we have, money, power, influence the greater our ability to isolate. One can apparently be proud of his or her isolation, if it is superior to that of others.

Obviously this phenomenon is not considered a deficit in life by many. Some see the problem.

Erwin Curry,

Missoula

