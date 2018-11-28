Sinclair Lewis, in his 1935 novel “It Can’t Happen Here,” wrote of an authoritarian/populist candidate who won the presidency by promising to make America great again.
To accomplish his goal, he set out to destroy the government's system of checks and balances. He had little use for truth and justice or rule of law. Like many fascists at the time, he incited populists, bigots, the disenfranchised and fearful Americans through lies, deception, fear and false news. After all, if one repeats a lie often enough, it begins to ring plausible, or even true.
Meanwhile, sensible citizens sat back and watched the “unthinkable” happen. Does this all ring a bell?
Kevin Hammond,
Missoula