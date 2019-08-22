Gary Marbut’s guest column, Aug. 20, makes a valid point about the odds of being killed in a mass shooting: it simply isn’t likely to happen. There is no real point in fearing it.
However, there is more to consider. When someone is killed by lightning there is no one at fault. We can’t do anything to control when and where lightning strikes. Mass shootings are the deliberate acts of human perpetrators.
Marbut’s advice: “Disregard the grasping politician… dancing gleefully in the blood of victims while proposing unneeded fixes.” This sentence is camouflage for failing to face reality. Mass shootings are the very legitimate concern of everyone, and especially to those we’ve elected to speak and act for us.
Unlike lightning, lunatics and madmen can be deterred and yet we fail to erect even the weakest barriers to prevent the next tragedy.
Bill Ferguson,
Missoula