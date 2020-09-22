 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
It’s time to send Kathleen Williams to Washington

It’s time to send Kathleen Williams to Washington

{{featured_button_text}}

Kathleen Williams is the best choice for Montana. Her experience in the Montana legislature and her accomplishments should make us all proud to vote for her.

Kathleen has worked in conservation and land management in Montana and the northwest. She will fight for clean air and water, fight to get back to the priorities of protecting our future.

She will also work to get all citizens affordable, quality health care, protecting Medicaid, Medicare and social security.

She worked to help Montana’s economy during the 2008 recession. She passed bills that helped to create new small businesses and promote Montana product.

Kathleen is the daughter of a World War II veteran and realizes the challenges veterans face.

Please join me in voting for Kathleen Williams for Montana’s sole House of Representative seat.

Sue Furey,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Worst president ever
Letters

Worst president ever

Our president loves to claim he is the best, and his mantra, “No one has done more than I,” frequently oozes forth in his speeches. When it co…

Montana is doing fine
Letters

Montana is doing fine

Greg Leichner, obviously another Seattle liberal, have you perhaps had the opportunity to view the Seattle KOMA television documentary, "SEATT…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News