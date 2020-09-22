It’s time to send Kathleen Williams to Washington

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Kathleen Williams is the best choice for Montana. Her experience in the Montana legislature and her accomplishments should make us all proud to vote for her.

Kathleen has worked in conservation and land management in Montana and the northwest. She will fight for clean air and water, fight to get back to the priorities of protecting our future.

She will also work to get all citizens affordable, quality health care, protecting Medicaid, Medicare and social security.

She worked to help Montana’s economy during the 2008 recession. She passed bills that helped to create new small businesses and promote Montana product.

Kathleen is the daughter of a World War II veteran and realizes the challenges veterans face.

Please join me in voting for Kathleen Williams for Montana’s sole House of Representative seat.

Sue Furey,

Missoula

