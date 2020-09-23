 Skip to main content
It’s 'Your Government'

I worked at times with the County, State and Federal governments as well as private. As a government worker I was reminded often about where the funds were coming for my salary and benefits. It was always a shadow over me. I was working for the government, as well as myself as I too paid taxes.

Today in a Facebook philosophy group a question was asked about “the government”. My answer to the question was that it is not “The Government”, it is “Your Government.” Seems that most people do not wish to admit that they have the power to influence governmental policies. Even high-minded thinkers, like modern philosophical followers, are divorced from the notion of themselves being part of the government.

And what about “my government”? One does have the possibility of influence within a democracy. There are many factors in play, but the possibility is still there if it is a democracy, however imperfect. Assuming that “the government” it is not “your government” is in essence relinquishing your responsibility and setting forth a climate for the complete, eventual loss of democracy. And without democracy, your concerns become ever more irrelevant, you’re no longer the government.

Erwin Curry,

Missoula

