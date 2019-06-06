{{featured_button_text}}
Letter

During a tour of Westminster Abbey last week, President Trump and the Queen paused before a tribute for Lord Byron, a jewel in the crown of British literature. A diplomat would take the opportunity to pay homage to the great poet. Instead, the Yankee asks about the flooring.

The flooring? Really?

It makes perfect sense for a real estate developer to ask about the flooring, but it takes a statesman to cement the bonds that hold nations together. Sigh. I wish Will Rogers was still around. And Twain. I'd love to hear what they'd have to say.

Ronald Tobias,

Philipsburg

