Falling

You can’t “fall in love” with anyone

if they aren’t in love with you,

“In love with” can’t be done alone —

it takes two.

Love is a wish for the very best

for the object of one’s regard;

it frequently takes self-denial,

and that’s hard.

So, if you claim “affection for,”

don’t try to gain love by stealth;

that aim is not to please another

but just oneself.

Larry Roland,

Missoula

