It will take time, money to bring motel up to current standards

So, we bought a motel built 60-plus years ago. Built to an equally old building and life safety code.

Has any thought been given to bringing it up to our current code standards for fire protection and life safety? How much that will cost in time and money? If not, then we are becoming slum lords. The report from the health department inspection makes that fact obvious.

If repairs are to be made, it will take time. Time that might well push the intended use past the current necessity. I personally would not condemn people to live there under the reported conditions.

Rolf Tandberg,

Missoula

