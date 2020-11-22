 Skip to main content
It will take world to stop COVID

“We didn't know.” How many times after the World War II did the residents of the villages surrounding Nazi death camps claim they didn't know? Full trains arrived daily, smoke rose daily, nothing was produced in those factories. Except death. “We didn't know.”

They knew, as some later admitted, but to be fair, what could they do? It took the world to stop the Nazis.

Almost daily some former COVID denier says from his hospital bed, “I didn't know. I thought it was a hoax.” Really? Virtually every doctor, nurse and first responder on the planet is participating in a hoax?

With 5% of the world population the U.S. has nearly 20% of Covid deaths. Could it be that deniers are spreading disease with their mask-less forays and large gatherings? Is it stupidity, stubbornness or selfishness that gives rise to the imagined “right” to spread disease?

Gradually the reality is sinking in as even former no-action governors are now instituting mask mandates and indoor gathering limits. As with the Nazis, it will take the world to stop COVID.

Get behind the mask to get ahead of the virus. Or, how about do unto others as you would have them do unto you?

Suzanne Parson,

St. Ignatius

