It's an election year, so maybe 'this too shall pass'

Not long ago, if you walked into a bank with a mask on, everyone would raise their hands and tellers would be stuffing money into bags.

Now groceries are increasingly filled with masked shoppers, moving silently through the aisles, anxiously seeking hand sanitizer and toilet paper, like Diogenes searching for an honest man. Occasionally I will "sort of" recognize one, whispering a line from The Lone Ranger, "Who is that masked man"?

I've watched New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's and President Trump's Coronavirus Task Force updates. Both stress the importance of "social distancing." One "walks the talk" while positioning his budget, medical and emergency management advisers 6 feet apart. The other has five or six aides grouped shoulder to shoulder as in a crowded elevator.

One provides insightful information, answering questions the best he can, admitting when he can't. The other gives often meandering pat-on-the-back infomercials, occasionally demeaning reporters, most insightful when his two medical experts speak.

One is reminiscent of FDR's Fireside Chats; confidence-inspiring. The other, well, not so much.

I take comfort in the fact that this is an election year, with the hope that "this, too, shall pass."