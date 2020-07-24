It's really quite simple

The economy, no matter how robust, cannot and will not control the coronavirus. However, until the coronavirus is controlled and contained, the economy cannot and will not flourish. It’s a simple equation and our president has had it backwards since day one.

The coronavirus took off world wide sometime in March. Shortly thereafter, most countries went into some sort of quarantine lockdown. The idea was to stop the spread and buy some time to put in place measures to treat the ill and control the spread. Most countries followed the advice of our health professionals and did just that. Our president continued to downplay the seriousness of the coronavirus and took no actions to control or stop the spread.

Now, just a few months later, most countries are reopening with little lasting harm to their economies. The U.S. is now in the worst shape of any developed country — coronavirus spreading rapidly, the economy tanking. 

Republicans are fond of saying “government is the problem.” Clearly not, but incompetent leadership is. Maybe it’s time to start electing leaders who understand the problems and know how to use government to solve them.

Mark Van Loon,

Hamilton

