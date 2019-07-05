{{featured_button_text}}
Letter

Given Ivanka Trump's recent activities at the G-20 and the delay at replacing President Jackson on the $20 bill, maybe Ivanka would be a good substitute.

James Ullrich,

Missoula

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags