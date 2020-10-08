 Skip to main content
Jacbosen most qualified for Secretary of State

I started working for the Montana Secretary of State in 1992 (and the state in 1981), so I think I have a special perspective to add to discussion about Montana's choice in 2020. I've also known Christi Jacobsen longer than I've worked in the office. I've watched a curious and smart child who has grown into a proven leader. Christi has worked in both the private and public sectors. She has overcome many challenges and never let anything hold her back.

After nearly 30 years in the Secretary of State's Office, I can tell you that Christi is the most qualified person I've seen run for this office. She truly cares about the staff, and about the customers the office serves. Her focus on customer service has already cut wait times from over 2 hours in 2016 to less than 2 minutes in 2020.

You will hear a lot of talk in this election from people who pretend to know the office. During my career I served in almost every division of the office, and only one name on the ballot this year that is qualified to be our next Secretary of State, and that is Christi Jacobsen.

Della Dobbins,

Great Falls

