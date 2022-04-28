Jacob Torgerson deserves our support

We are proud to have Jacob Torgerson running for our home district — HD 81. Jacob’s perspective, intellect, commitment, and energy are exactly what our party has asked for in the next generation of democratic leaders and we encourage all of our neighbors to support him. Jacob’s endorsements further demonstrate his ability to advance our values and appeal to the diversity of views within our district. While we appreciate the interest and willingness of all candidates to step into a challenging role, we are confident that the future of our party depends on our courage to build a bench of leaders that are committed to our values, put our best face forward, and work hard to build a better future for all Montanans.