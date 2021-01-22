Jacobs was mentor, Missoula tennis coach

Randy Jacobs was a wonderful guy and in my case, a tennis coach and a mentor. Jacobs was a part of a wonderful summer tennis program that Parks and Recreation offered in the summertime at the old red high school courts by the fairgrounds in the '60s. Great fun, friendship and a lifetime sport for many. Most instructors — like Shirley Raffety, Jim Fox and others — were University of Montana students and had an impact on a lot of kids.