Jacobsen has done the work her opponent just talks about

Montana is a precious place, one that is worth fighting for. As more and more out of state special interests spend money in Montana, they're focusing on changing Montana one election at a time.

Montana has a critical decision to make this November for Secretary of State. We can choose between a proven leader in Christi Jacobsen who has worked in both the private and public sectors for over two-decades, or someone who's worked for just a few years in a George Soros funded non-profit, pushing extreme liberal policies from a college campus.

Christi Jacobsen raised her family hiking, camping, fishing, and hunting on public lands. Her opponent has read some liberal brochures that tell him how to talk about it. Montanans know we need someone on the Land Board who hikes the trails and walks the walk, not someone who sits at home and tells us what we want to hear.

Christi has actually done the work, her opponent just talks about. Montana's elections and public lands couldn't ask for a better champion than Christi Jacobsen. I endorse her for Montana’s next Secretary of State.

Senator Doug Kary,

District 22 Billings

