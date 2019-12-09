When a child is killed by a human trap, it is murder. When a family pet is killed by a human trap, it is a shame. When a wild animal is killed by a human trap, it is “harvest.”
Isn’t it true that this ontological differentiation is a product only of the mal-thinking of humanism, which is responsible for speciesism, narcissism and violence? Isn’t it true that some “great traditions” have no moral basis and are the product of the informal fallacy that “tradition makes right?” Isn’t it true that the colonialist, possessive-self doctrine of the Western culture is leading us to destruction of critical biosphere and many radical "others"?
So, what is the correlation between illegal trapping, human violence and the destruction of our ecosystem? Do the math. Your daily practices are most certainly isomorphic with your self-structure, your moral compass and our cultural worldview, which has matured into the “beautiful flower” of nihilism.
Trapping is irresponsible. Illegal trapping is sadistic. Yet both are violent and immoral, based on false premises and illogical reasoning. Shouldn’t we produce a law mandating the same jail time, no matter the victim’s species, for the same illegal act with the same mens rea?
Kevin Boileau,
Missoula