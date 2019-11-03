U.S. Sen. Steve Daines is taking credit for a “historic” trade deal with Japan (Oct. 20 Missoulian). But according to an Oct. 5 Missoulian article, the new agreement would provide the U.S. with benefits similar to those of countries who were part of the Trans Pacific Partnership — which President Trump withdrew from.
As a result, Montana agricultural producers have been harmed for two years by Republican tariffs but got nothing better than what they had before. Senator Daines’ website account of “Daines Record on Trade” (March 18 press release) does not show him standing up to Trump and defending Montana interests prior to Trump’s decision.
We also see Daines taking a similar position on China trade. Instead of stepping forward to represent Montana’s interests, he supports Trump’s tariffs, showing he is willing to wager Montana’s agricultural producers as part of Trump’s risky, and so-far failed bet on China trade negotiations.
Wouldn’t it be nice to be represented by someone who puts Montanans first instead of putting his party first and then trying to undo the damage? Montana voters who care about agriculture should be concerned about his “record on trade,” and remember, “fooled me twice, shame on me."
Jonathan Haber,
Missoula