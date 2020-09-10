Jason Marks understands the needs of victims and ensures the rights of defendants

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I met Jason Marks when he began prosecuting cases for the Missoula County Attorney’s Office in 2007. He was a respected resource in law enforcement investigations and his experience as a defense attorney gave him a valuable perspective in making prosecution decisions. He pushed his staff and law enforcement to see both sides of each case and reminded others to have empathy for the parties involved. I have worked with many attorneys and he is one of the most thoughtful, well rounded, and fair attorneys I know. Jason now brings these skills to the bench as a District Court Judge.

As a judge, Jason is decisive and caring. He understands the needs of victims and ensures the rights of defendants. Although Jason relies on his experience as the Chief Deputy County Attorney for Missoula County, he is also informed by his work for the Missoula Office of Public Defender. He follows the rule of law and is not beholden to one office over the other.

Governor Bullock made the right choice when he appointed Jason. Jason was born and raised in Missoula and serves this community with honor and integrity. Vote for Jason Marks for District Court Judge.

Katie Petersen,

Missoula

