 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jason Marks understands the needs of victims and ensures the rights of defendants

Jason Marks understands the needs of victims and ensures the rights of defendants

{{featured_button_text}}

I met Jason Marks when he began prosecuting cases for the Missoula County Attorney’s Office in 2007. He was a respected resource in law enforcement investigations and his experience as a defense attorney gave him a valuable perspective in making prosecution decisions. He pushed his staff and law enforcement to see both sides of each case and reminded others to have empathy for the parties involved. I have worked with many attorneys and he is one of the most thoughtful, well rounded, and fair attorneys I know. Jason now brings these skills to the bench as a District Court Judge.

As a judge, Jason is decisive and caring. He understands the needs of victims and ensures the rights of defendants. Although Jason relies on his experience as the Chief Deputy County Attorney for Missoula County, he is also informed by his work for the Missoula Office of Public Defender. He follows the rule of law and is not beholden to one office over the other.

Governor Bullock made the right choice when he appointed Jason. Jason was born and raised in Missoula and serves this community with honor and integrity. Vote for Jason Marks for District Court Judge.

Katie Petersen,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Election signs expose character
Letters

Election signs expose character

Have you ever thought how nice it would be if somehow you could tell in advance the content of a person’s character before you ever had any in…

Good people in Missoula
Letters

Good people in Missoula

While out walking on Saturday, Sept. 5, I tripped and hit my head. I didn’t have a chance to get names but want to thank the young man from Wa…

Worst president ever
Letters

Worst president ever

Our president loves to claim he is the best, and his mantra, “No one has done more than I,” frequently oozes forth in his speeches. When it co…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News