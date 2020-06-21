Jennifer Fielder makes false statements

The Missoulian's recent article about the detainment of a young black teen in Missoula was sad to read. Jennifer Fielder's involvement is an old movie to the people in the district she claims to serve. Making false bombastic statements that inflame tensions, and then when called out on those statements, deny, deny, deny, has been a constant theme in her political career. This is the woman who spit in the face of all Montanans and their Constitution when she refused to comply with a law she took an oath to uphold, The Montana Open Records Act, by refusing to release her emails for public review. Jennifer Fielder is the Hillary Clinton of Sanders County; a carpetbagger who moved in for the sole purpose of attaining political power to enrich herself, and her paymasters in Utah. Her style of politics is a cancer on the body of American democracy.

John Marshall,

Hot Springs

