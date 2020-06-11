Jesus calls for discernment in leaders

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Regarding Don Berqoust's letter to editor of June 11. Nowhere in my June 7 letter to the editor will readers find that I "ask us not to re-elect a Republican i.e., President Trump into the presidency."

This is a Trump-style falsehood by Bergoust. I'm a former Democrat and Independent voter who, based on political polling and local interpersonal dialogues, believes most Evangelicals (a minority subset of Christendom) champion a depraved mortal threat to our country whose mind and character is the opposite mind of Jesus Christ whom they pledge to love, serve and obey?

Acknowledging my own sin at the outset of my letter, I simply asked some questions of Evangelicals relative to Proverbs 5:16-19, and I stand by every adjective I wrote. Jesus calls his followers to be wisely discerning, especially of those in positions of influence.