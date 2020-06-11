Jesus calls for discernment in leaders

Regarding Don Berqoust's letter to editor of June 11. Nowhere in my June 7 letter to the editor will readers find that I "ask us not to re-elect a Republican i.e., President Trump into the presidency."
This is a Trump-style falsehood by Bergoust. I'm a former Democrat and Independent voter who, based on political polling and local interpersonal dialogues, believes most Evangelicals (a minority subset of Christendom) champion a depraved mortal threat to our country whose mind and character is the opposite mind of Jesus Christ whom they pledge to love, serve and obey?
Acknowledging my own sin at the outset of my letter, I simply asked some questions of Evangelicals relative to Proverbs 5:16-19, and I stand by every adjective I wrote. Jesus calls his followers to be wisely discerning, especially of those in positions of influence.
Bergoust references Matthew 7:1-5 but ignores verses 7:16-20 where Jesus also says, "By their fruit you will know them. Do people pick grapes from thornbushes or figs from thistles? Likewise, every good tree bears good fruit but a bad tree bears bad fruit. A good tree can't bear bad fruit and a bad tree can't bear good fruit. Every tree that doesn't bear good fruit is cut down and thrown into the fire. Thus, by their fruit you will know them." Jesus teaches to be fruit inspectors so as to know true from the false. Has the daily fruit of Trump's character and tweets been sweet?
Who gave Jesus the roughest time, instigated his execution and for who did Jesus reserve his indicting words? It was for the religious establishment who orchestrated His Roman trial. It was a counterfeit religious spirit nesting in the elite religious structure that opposed and was threatened by Jesus.
It surfaced again in the Roman Church, later in the Spanish Inquisition and again through Oliver Cromwell's Puritan Parliament in England. In the early 1980s, Jerry Falwell and Ralph Reed's Moral Majority brought this toxin into the American Evangelical Church that now looks more like "Americanity and Sean Hannity" than Christianity.
Bob Luceno,
Missoula
