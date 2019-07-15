President Trump, true to his tweets, appears to be on a record pace in creating jobs: good-paying positions with ample travel opportunities, health benefits and freedom to redecorate one's office. The downside is the requirement to relocate to D.C. on a "temp" basis.
I'm not clear if the president conducts tryouts, but it does seem that "acting" experience would be a plus for many of these positions. Perhaps summer stock theater experience would suffice.
Apparently the Department of Labor opening has just been filled on an "acting" basis, but no doubt additional opportunities will surface shortly.
If you are adept at "dancing around the issues," get those dance shoes on and send in your audition tapes to the White House.
It's worth a shot, although having lived in the D.C. area for three years, the summers can be brutal.
John Ilgenfritz,
Helena