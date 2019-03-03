From 2016 to 2019, I pursued a master’s degree in resource conservation at the University of Montana and worked seasonally to help pay for school. Montana is my home and I attended graduate school here so that I would have skills to help my community here. During my time in school, I needed a little help with health insurance, and Medicaid expansion provided that help.
Medicaid coverage while I attended graduate school meant that I could be a full-time student, working as a teaching and research assistant to make ends meet. It allowed me, and many of my colleagues, to have health insurance affordably. The added financial burden of student insurance, roughly $3,500 per year, is equivalent to a semester's tuition and fees for a full-time student.
Over this time, I have also spent months working in the field for research. There is no internet connection in wilderness. It is impractical to require online reporting to keep my coverage. Kicking people like me off Medicaid doesn't help us find a job; instead, it will be a barrier.
Please continue Medicaid expansion as it is. It’s working — and so am I.
Meghan Montgomery,
Missoula