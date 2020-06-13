John Combs' incredible career in music education

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Thank you for the excellent article (June 7) highlighting John Combs' career and his impact on music education in Missoula. However, Combs' influence reaches far beyond the Garden City through his work in professional associations.

John Combs served as president of the Montana Music Educators Association from 2013 to 2015. As such, he was the organizing chair for two professional inservice conferences for band, orchestra, choir and general music teachers from across the state. At the end of this month, Combs' term as president of the six-state NW Division of the National Association for Music Education will end after sitting on the National Executive Board of NAfME, and serving as organizing chair for the divisional conference this past February. In addition, Combs has hosted numerous invitational festivals and music events at home.

Indeed, there is a bit of John Combs flowing through instruments far beyond Missoula County Public Schools. As Combs passes the torch to the next generation of music educators, it is appropriate to recall Henry Adams' quote: "A teacher affects eternity; he never knows where his influence stops."