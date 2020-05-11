Johnson is hard-working member of Democratic precinct committee

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

There is an office on the ballot that is a bit obscure, but nonetheless, very important. The office is not listed in every precinct, but in Target Range 98, Bridget Johnson is running to retain her seat as a Democratic Central Precinct Committee woman.

Precinct committee people do the hard work of organizing volunteers and getting work done for the Democratic Central Committee in Missoula County. Contested races are very rare.

Bridget Johnson is a retired U.S. Forest Service employee and one of the hardest-working volunteers for Democrats in her precinct that I know. A vote for her is a vote for hard work and dedication to democratic candidates and causes for Target Range 98.

I urge folks in that precinct to vote for Bridget Johnson, Target Range 98 Democratic Precinct Committee woman.

Susie Orr,

Missoula

