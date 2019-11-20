When I read about the habit of the United Kingdom’s prime minister when preparing tea, I was aghast. I know I’m a country rube from Montana, but there is a limit to the disregard of the most basic forms of etiquette that I just can’t abide by.
It was reported that Boris Johnson, the current prime minister of the UK, was showing his prowess in making a proper cup of tea. However, the prime minister was seen adding milk to his cup of brew with the tea bag still in the cup. Can you imagine such a vulgar move? Not even having the common decency to remove the tea bag before adding the milk.
With all that is going on in the world today, it is comforting that somehow, somewhere, there is a journalist who is able to put aside the daily discouraging news the prime minister of England must attend to, in order to publicly reprimand him for the way he prepares tea. I feel much safer knowing this.
And most importantly, congratulations to the journalist who found this scandalous tidbit to be newsworthy on an international level.
Shorty Stewart,
Lolo