Join effort to make Easter a national day of prayer

Yesterday I was in tiny Twin Bridges, where they had just lost a neighbor to COVID-19.

When they heard I was sending a petition via our congressman and senators, everyone said they were doing OK. But we needed to do this for the big cities, especially New York.

You are all in our prayers. Please join circulating our petition, putting your name at the bottom:

Pursuant to the First Amendment,

WE PETITION TO MAKE EASTER 4/12/20 A NATIONAL DAY OF PRAYER, including services telecast nationwide from OUR National Cathedral in D.C., with survivors as congregation.

Please send this to all friends and government officials via Facebook and all social media.

Jim Kephart,

Republican candidate for

House District 74,

Butte

