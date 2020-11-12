 Skip to main content
Join in good work of good government

This election is over. Joe Biden won, and claims that there was fraud are just not true. Like it or not, it's over.

Those who are fighting against that conclusion just aren't facing facts, or are deliberately trying to undermine the electoral process to their own benefit. President Trump may be doing both.

You cannot love America and behave that way. Legions have died and sacrificed for America, but they did not do it to allow con artists and tricksters to take it over for themselves. The Lindsey Grahams and Mitch McConnells who pretend that the president has a valid legal argument are simply trying to stir up trouble and make the next president as much a failure as they can, just as they have before.

Please, Americans. It is time to work for solutions and quite picking fights and making trouble. Some government is actually good: without it, only the most vicious and angry call the shots. Good government is the price we pay to avoid being taken over by jerks. And good government happens when good people think deep and hard, face facts, and go to work. Please join in that good work! And thank you.

Mark Hull,

Missoula

