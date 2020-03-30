Join social network to grow inspiration

Montana is a haven of resilience, creativity and innovation — three characteristics that are actually related at their root.

While we are used to enjoying and being inspired by beautiful, expansive surroundings and caring neighbors, the time is at hand to reach out beyond our borders to deliver more than the food, energy and minerals that fuel our nation’s economy. Our entrepreneurial spirit has lead the nation in the start-up realm. One in approximately 78 of us makes our living in the arts.

These qualities place Montana in an exceptional position in the face of this global pandemic. We are used to being somewhat distant from neighbors, social networks and work; and many telecommute at least part time; we are self-reliant. A unique opportunity during this tactical pause is to put our diverse talents to use in creative and innovative ways, to address the uncertainties that COVID-19 has posed. Isolation opens up potential for broader networks of collaboration across our state.

Please join our Inspire! Montana Facebook page to help grow this network and share ideas: www.facebook.com/Inspire-Montana-107316607576093/?modal=admin_todo_tour.

Gayle Roege,

Corvallis

