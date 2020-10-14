Join the Climate Response Club

Looking to face your fears this spooky season?

Luckily, a group of students on campus are mobilizing to act on the terrifying prospects of global warming. We are the Climate Response Club (CRC), and we are working toward a more sustainable and just world, starting here at the University of Montana.

The CRC demonstrated student support for reducing university energy consumption by 35% by 2025. Our actions included an informative video, a petition signed by over 300 students, and letters to the administration. Thanks our efforts, UM has prioritized energy conservation.

To become better climate activists, we host mindset sessions to educate ourselves and others on climate justice. We give students a space to vent frustrations regarding climate change and find solutions.

A future goal is a “UM Green New Deal” to further reduce energy consumption on campus, increase native landscaping, integrate climate change into all fields of study, and more.

If you’d like to take action on climate change, we invite you to join the club! It is open to both students and community members. You can find us at https://crcumt.wixsite.com/home, Instagram @umcrc, and Facebook @uofmcrc.