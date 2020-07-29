Joke becomes reality

Joke becomes reality

The era of Donald Trump has been the driest of my letter writing 30-year career.

When a joke becomes reality how can one maintain the joke?

Barack Obama and George W. Bush both were invitations for satire because at base they were and are serious, caring public servants.

But Trump?

A ludicrous stewpot of self-indulgency provides little to humorize – the joke consumes itself.

President Jo Biden, thank God! I will be able to kid anew.

Ed Chaberek, 

Superior

