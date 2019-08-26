I have lived in Ward 3 for over 50 years and think that we have been fortunate in the high quality of persons who represented this ward in the Missoula City Council.
Men and women possessing both good will and talent have helped make Missoula a better city than it was when we arrived, and now we have the opportunity to recognize one of those fine public servants by re-electing Gwen Jones to the post that she has served so well.
Gwen Jones listens to her constituents, solicits their views, understands the public processes attendant upon the council and has been willing to put in the long hours of research concerning issues before the council.
She is, in short, the best of the best, and we urgently need her for a second term.
H. D. Hampton,
Missoula