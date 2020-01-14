Do you care about how the city of Missoula spends public money? If your answer is yes, then you should know that on Jan. 8, the chair of the finance committee, Heather Harp, was replaced by Gwen Jones on a 7-5 vote. Why was a council person with actual finance experience replaced by Gwen Jones?
It appears that Harp’s willingness to speak with critics about how public money is being used put a target on her back as millions of dollars are set to be directed to landscape-altering projects like Nick Checota’s big Drift.
Before council voted, I spoke about my experience with Gwen Jones. I described an incident where Jones used her position as a board member at the nonprofit where I work to take me away from my job duties in order to berate me for a poem I wrote and submitted to the Missoulian as a private citizen about her sidewalk project.
If Gwen Jones is willing to exploit her position as a board member to try and intimidate a member of the public from criticizing her policies, what else is she willing to do? I guess the pesky public will just have to wait and see.
Travis Mateer,
Missoula