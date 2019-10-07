We are writing in support of Gwen Jones for Ward 3 city councilor.
Four years ago Jones was elected to this position and has since proven her competence and dedication. She has dug into issues through research and one-on-one conversations with experts to educate herself before deciding her vote. She understands that issues which may appear simple on the surface can be far more complicated underneath. Jones is always readily available to her constituents to explain such issues in a clear and concise fashion.
Her hard work on specific legislation and special projects has benefited our community. The Registered Apprenticeship Bid Preference helps growth in the trades in Missoula. Jones has served as one of two City Council liaisons on the Fox Triangle Working group to create a good vision for the development of a dormant asset in Missoula. Additionally, Jones has spent time educating herself on the intricacies of our property tax system and state laws, enabling her to understand ways the council may affect legislation toward tax reform.
We’ve known Jones for over 15 years and witnessed her diligence and hard work firsthand. She treats others with respect. Please join us in voting for Gwen Jones.
Lori Webster,
Missoula