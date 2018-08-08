Recent news coverage of Judge Marie Andersen's court is very distasteful and concerning. I have known Anderson for many years both personally and professionally as a court administrator of Municipal Court. I know her to be fiscally responsible with taxpayer dollars, respectable of the law and very concerned that true justice is served.
Many of the mentioned comments were the result of exit interviews from disgruntled employees who could not perform their duties in the interest of the court. These criticisms were taken out of context and many of them were just not true.
Keeping a log of staff mistakes is a training mechanism. Compiling staff questions and saving them for staff meetings is a more efficient way to ensure that all staff is hearing the same thing at the tame time. I have personally witnessed staff swoon around the animals and offer to feed or walk them on their breaks. At no time did I ever hear Andersen demand this of her staff.
It sounds like Andersen is being targeted to leave room for someone who will "play ball," instead of making sure the court remains a neutral place for justice to be served. Is that what we really want?
Pat Morgan,
Alberton