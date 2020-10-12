Judge Jason Marks should be retained

I join the chorus of voices urging that we keep District Judge Jason Marks on the bench. Because of his legal skills, character and personal qualities, he has an impressive number of former judges and lawyers urging us to vote for him.

Judge Marks has fifteen years of excellent experience in public legal service in Missoula County working as a Public Defender, Deputy County Attorney, Assistant Chief Deputy Attorney, Director of the Special Victims Unit, and Chief Deputy County Attorney. He always had a reputation for high competence, excellent judgment and ability to work with others.

In 2019, Governor Bullock appointed him as a District Court Judge in our Fourth Judicial District. He is widely considered to approach his work in a fair, objective and compassionate manner, in the broad range of cases district judges handle in Missoula and Mineral Counties. Judge Marks is an asset to the bench and has earned our vote for retention.

Charles Carpenter,

Missoula

