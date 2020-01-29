Did your mom ever tell you that you are known by the company you keep? So if 14 of your best and brightest friends are indicted, pending jail or in jail, and half the best people of your cabinet organization are long gone with varying degrees of corrupt or indecent behavior, does that mean that you are in good company?
Well, everybody is entitled to a few mistakes, and at least this friend is white, a man, and also tall.
And it's good to have someone tall, white and a man when fears arise from MS-13 gangs, Muslims, socialism, windmill cancer, immigrants, high crime, gays, abortions and terrorists. It's good to have a bully for a friend when fears surround us.
Just because your friend berates and belittles and lies to you is no reason to dismiss him. Push buttons on dishwashers, photo IDs for groceries, piles of birds under windmills, buying Greenland, loving dictators (without actually kissing them) are just quirky.
The annoying habit of repeating the same thing over and over — like fake news, hoax, lock her up, Mexico, repeal and replace, and stable genius — can be overlooked because you know he is looking out for you; because he is white, a man and also tall. That is your friend.
Doug Kikkert,
Philipsburg