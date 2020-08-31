Judge Trump on record of accomplishments

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dear ignorant readers! I just checked the Centers for Disease Control website to see the recent coronavirus death tally: 6% of reported deaths are actually COVID-caused and 94% of those are age-related, 74-plus years old.

The fake news should be blaming the deaths on heart failure, as that would be more accurate. Then again, look at all the false reporting by most so-called news reporters. This is perhaps another ill-fated attempt to destroy this country?

People hate the president, I get that, but because you do not like the person you should be smart enough to look at his results. Yes, Joe Biden is a pretty boy, just too old and mentally unstable. Forty-seven years living off the taxpayers and very rich from it, but make a list of what has he done?

Now look at Donald Trump, who is a harsh businessman. If you looked at results with no name attached, I am sure many people would change their point of view. A good example would be all the people saying they would leave the country if Trump was elected; they are all still here, as are their false ideas against this country that made them rich. Ever notice that all the complainers are lazy or filthy rich from sports or acting?