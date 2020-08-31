 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Judge Trump on record of accomplishments

Judge Trump on record of accomplishments

{{featured_button_text}}

Dear ignorant readers! I just checked the Centers for Disease Control website to see the recent coronavirus death tally: 6% of reported deaths are actually COVID-caused and 94% of those are age-related, 74-plus years old.

The fake news should be blaming the deaths on heart failure, as that would be more accurate. Then again, look at all the false reporting by most so-called news reporters. This is perhaps another ill-fated attempt to destroy this country?

People hate the president, I get that, but because you do not like the person you should be smart enough to look at his results. Yes, Joe Biden is a pretty boy, just too old and mentally unstable. Forty-seven years living off the taxpayers and very rich from it, but make a list of what has he done?

Now look at Donald Trump, who is a harsh businessman. If you looked at results with no name attached, I am sure many people would change their point of view. A good example would be all the people saying they would leave the country if Trump was elected; they are all still here, as are their false ideas against this country that made them rich. Ever notice that all the complainers are lazy or filthy rich from sports or acting?

Opportunity is there for everyone with ambition and a drive to succeed. Quitters never win and winners never quit! Seems the BLM are quitters looking for an excuse to cause the terrorist-type activities that weak politicians allow to happen.

I am off track but use common sense in these trying times to get this country rid of unlawful activities. Vote and support Trump for another four years and respect the office he holds. Judge by accomplishments and promises kept.

Ron Albrecht, 

Kalispell

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
1
1
0
1
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Outrage at UM's decision
Letters

Outrage at UM's decision

I am outraged at the University’s decision to mandate a two-day, in-person orientation, which was entirely comprised of content that could hav…

Keep MCPS band program
Letters

Keep MCPS band program

Missoula County Public Schools has a long tradition of strong and vibrant arts programs, the instrumental music being the one I’m most familia…

Bullock has F rating from NRA
Letters

Bullock has F rating from NRA

The crime and rioting in the Democratic-controlled cities is widespread. In many cases the publicly elected officials are supporting this dest…

Outraged and voting for Trump
Letters

Outraged and voting for Trump

This lifelong Montana-born Republican is outraged, Robert Logan (letter, Aug. 24). Outraged at a Democratic Party that still cannot get over l…

Trump too mean to be president
Letters

Trump too mean to be president

Donald Trump is mean. This is hardly a job recommendation. A president needs to be tough, but there is a difference between being tough and me…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News