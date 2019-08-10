As if anyone could possibly twist their thinking in that man-made climate change is not real by this time, here is more unneeded affirmation: July 2019 may have been the hottest recorded month on earth ever.
Temperature recording started in about 1850 when reliable thermometers were available. The number of months since 1850 are about 2,028. The odds against July 2019 being the hottest month therefore would be 1 in 2,028, or 0.05%. The odds of a tour professional golfer making a hole-in-one is comparable at 1 in 2,500.
The differences between July 2016 and July 2019 with high recorded temperatures are very close and still being evaluated. What are the odds of two of the highest hottest recorded months occurring only three years apart? This is much higher.
Let’s not waste resources trying to convince those incapable of comprehension anymore. It is way past time for serious change. Vote for a sane governmental approach to climate change. The private sector, cities or states can’t go it alone without the federal government. You know which political party not to count on.
Erwin Curry,
Missoula