Juras a perfect complement to pro-business Gianforte

U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte just made a strong decision in selecting Kristen Juras as his lieutenant governor for Montana.
Juras is a fourth-generation Montana native. She is a strong conservative who supports traditional family values, private property ownership, preserving Second Amendment rights, limited government, lower taxes, individual freedom and free enterprise economics.
You have free articles remaining.
She is a perfect complement to pro-business Gianforte, and having them together will benefit all Montanans with proven leadership who will work with all people to make Montana a better place to live and work.
Well done, Greg Gianforte!
Fred Miller,
Cascade