Juras a perfect complement to pro-business Gianforte

U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte just made a strong decision in selecting Kristen Juras as his lieutenant governor for Montana.

Juras is a fourth-generation Montana native. She is a strong conservative who supports traditional family values, private property ownership, preserving Second Amendment rights, limited government, lower taxes, individual freedom and free enterprise economics.

She is a perfect complement to pro-business Gianforte, and having them together will benefit all Montanans with proven leadership who will work with all people to make Montana a better place to live and work.