Juras a perfect complement to pro-business Gianforte

Juras a perfect complement to pro-business Gianforte

{{featured_button_text}}

U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte just made a strong decision in selecting Kristen Juras as his lieutenant governor for Montana.

Juras is a fourth-generation Montana native. She is a strong conservative who supports traditional family values, private property ownership, preserving Second Amendment rights, limited government, lower taxes, individual freedom and free enterprise economics.

She is a perfect complement to pro-business Gianforte, and having them together will benefit all Montanans with proven leadership who will work with all people to make Montana a better place to live and work.

Well done, Greg Gianforte!

Fred Miller,

Cascade

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Brucellosis cartoon missed mark
Letters

Brucellosis cartoon missed mark

I am writing in response to the editorial cartoon depicting two bison talking. One is saying, “You’d think they’d have enough to worry about w…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News