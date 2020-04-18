Juras has necessary tools to excel

Kristen Juras will make an excellent lieutenant governor, and I thank Greg Gianforte for nominating someone of her caliber to this position.
I met Juras a decade ago when I was pursuing my law degree at the University of Montana. She has a world-class legal mind and has educated some of the best lawyers across our state.
Juras’s principled, conservative leadership has been the trademark of her career. She has been a champion for property rights, and often advocates on a pro bono basis for conservative issues that impact all Montanans.
Juras will be an amazing compliment to Gianforte. His leadership skills and connections, combined with her legal training and deep ties to the agricultural community, will transform the environment in Montana to one where business will grow and our communities across the state will flourish.
I am very excited that Gianforte chose Juras as his running mate. Juras's life experience growing up in Montana, and her education and career as a lawyer, have given her all the tools necessary to excel as our state’s next lieutenant governor, and I look forward to seeing her in that role.
Derek Oestreicher,
Helena
