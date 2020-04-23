Juras will make excellent lieutenant governor

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Kristen Juras will make an excellent lieutenant governor.

I met Juras at the University of Montana School of Law, where I took her Agriculture and Property Law courses, two areas of the law that she is steeped in both personally and professionally.

Juras was raised on her family’s ranch near Conrad and has spent the past 38 years helping everyday Montanans — farmers and ranchers, small business owners, leaders of nonprofits and individuals with various legal needs.

Juras has been an incredibly kind and generous mentor to me. She has given tirelessly of her time, knowledge and experience to pro bono work, advancing Montana’s legal profession, and providing access to legal information for Montanans. She has participated in and led efforts to modernize Montana’s business laws and most recently to provide a set of easy-to-use health care and end-of-life-planning forms for people who don’t have an attorney.

Juras offers a unique understanding of how law and policy will impact real people, especially farmers and ranchers and rural Montanans. She will use her expertise and experience to influence common-sense policy approaches from the Governor’s Office. Kristen Juras will bring to this role integrity and empathy for the challenges and opportunities of Montanans.