I’m going to ask you to do some things for me, and I’ll do the same for you in return.

I’m going to ask you to be sober behind the wheel, to protect me and my family. I’m going to ask you to not drive 70 mph down my residential street, to protect my kids and neighbors.

And I’m going to ask you to take a step back in that grocery store line, and to wear a mask, too. And I’ll absolutely do the same for you.

I’m strong. I’ll climb mountains and run trails and paddle rivers and I’ll keep up with the best of you.

But I have a weakness. All of us do. Mine happens to be my immune system — it just doesn’t work right, never has. And unfortunately, I’ve passed that along to my kiddo.

So when you see us wearing our masks in public, please don’t assume we’re making a political statement. Instead, consider that you don’t know my weakness any more than I know yours, and just show some kindness.

Honoring our obligations to one another doesn’t make us communist China. It just makes us decent neighbors. I’ll do that for you.

Michael Jamison,

Whitefish

