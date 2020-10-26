 Skip to main content
Just the facts II (since the first Trump-Biden debate)

The president and the White House attempted to cover up the coronavirus superspreader event stemming from the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett's event in the Rose Garden.

He played down the coronavirus after being infected and compared it with the flu and told Americans they had “nothing to worry about.”

He killed passage of a stimulus bill desperately needed by unemployed and desperate Americans and claimed there would be no deal until “after I win.”

The parents of 545 children he separated at the border cannot be found, becoming orphans.

He attacked the Governor of Michigan for her coronavirus policies tweeting “LIBERATE MICHIGAN,” which resulted in the arrest of 13 men in their attempt to kidnap, try, convict, and execute the Governor.

We have learned 8 million Americans have fallen into poverty since May.

We have learned that approximately 130,000 Americans have died from the coronavirus due to a lack of effective action by the executive and White House.

He has secretly kept a bank account in China and has paid them nearly $200,000 in taxes.

He has called on AG Barr to open an investigation targeting Biden before the election.

Iran and Russia are actively interfering in our election without any response from Trump.

These facts speak for themselves. Trump is not fit to hold office.

D.R. James

Eureka

